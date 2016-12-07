Emotional ceremony honors Pearl Harbor victims at Discovery Park

U.S. Submarine Veterans come together on Dec. 7, 2016, to honor their brothers who perished at Pearl Harbor, as well as victims of World War II submarine attacks. Veterans placed a wreath in the Sacramento River to remember to those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack 75 years ago. Family and friends of those veterans joined them on the shore of Discovery Park in Sacramento to pay their respects.