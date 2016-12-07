Emotional ceremony honors Pearl Harbor victims at Discovery Park

U.S. Submarine Veterans come together on Dec. 7, 2016, to honor their brothers who perished at Pearl Harbor, as well as victims of World War II submarine attacks. Veterans placed a wreath in the Sacramento River to remember to those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack 75 years ago. Family and friends of those veterans joined them on the shore of Discovery Park in Sacramento to pay their respects.
Mather Vietnam-era pilot survived B-52 crash

Craig K. Collins has written a book about his uncle's life called "Midair." Central to the telling of Don Harten's life story is a head-on collision of two B-52 bombers in 1965. Harten, a pilot, was one of four airmen who survived.

A look back at deadly Farrell's plane crash on Sept. 24, 1972

On Sept. 24, 1972, a restored Korean War-era jet lost control on a runway at Executive Airport in Sacramento during an air show, skidded across Freeport Boulevard and slammed into Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor, which was crowded with 100 people that day. Twenty-two people died in the tragedy, including one family of four and nine members of a second family.

Remembering heroes at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

Family and friends gathered Monday at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon to honor the those who served in the nation’s military. The Memorial Day ceremony featured the presentation of colors, a flyover by Travis Air Force Base and musical selections from a Navy band. Kimberly Wright, Director of the National Cemetery Administration Office of Field Programs in Washington D.C., served as the event’s main speaker. A wreath presentation and rifle salute and taps rounded out the event.

Mitchell brothers, vets of WWII, reflect on Memorial Day

John, 96, Marion, 98, and Roy, 92 - the Mitchell brothers remember their service to country and those who didn't return from war. They survive today as living testaments to those who fought in World War II, and on Memorial Day, when the nation remembers those who died in war and its veterans.

Honoring Hmong veterans of the CIA's Secret War in Laos

Surviving Hmong veterans of the CIA’s Secret War in Laos received medals for their service on the west steps of the Capitol on Monday evening, May 16, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. An estimated 35,000 Hmong soldiers died battling the Pathet Lao and the Vietnamese regular army during the Vietnam War and the Secret War in Laos. An estimated 6,000 survive, and there have been efforts in Congress to get them veterans benefits and have them buried in U.S. military cemeteries. There are an estimated 27,000 Hmong refugees and their children in Sacramento and another 40,000 in the Fresno area.

