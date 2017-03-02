History buff Queen Elizabeth II got the royal tour of Sacramento in 1983

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:41 Raw: Supporters, protesters at McClintock town hall meeting