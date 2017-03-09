Hints with ‘Katherine Kitchen’ lasts for decades

March 9, 1934: “Katherine Kitchen” debuts with a household hints column.
Written by a succession of staffers, the column remained a fixture in all three Bees – Sacramento, Modesto and Fresno – for decades.
Here’s the top of the first column:
Dear Miss Kitchen: Please print some cake filling recipes:
Reply – Following is several filling recipes, which I hope you will like.
Prune Filling: 1 cup cooked prunes, 1/3 cup orange marmalade, 1/3 cup chopped walnut meats, 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Stone prunes, then measure, chop fine and add the rest, mix well and spread between the layers of the cake.
Whipped Fruit Filling: 1 1/2 cups grated apple, peach or mashed berries, 1 1/2 cups sugar, whites of 2 eggs, grated rind of 1 lemon. Mix all together and beat with wire egg beater until very stiff. Use between top of layer cakes.
