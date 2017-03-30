Kings bid farewell to Sleep Train Arena

April 10, 2016: June Hudspeth arrived at Sleep Train Arena at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a solid four hours before the Sacramento Kings were scheduled to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. She’d been coming to the old arena in North Natomas since the day it opened and hadn’t missed a single game the last two seasons.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said, standing at the front of a long line of fans waiting to get in. “We’ve got a lot of great memories in this building.”
The funky, crowded, loud little arena hosted its final National Basketball Association game Saturday night after 28 seasons. A few other events, including a Selena Gomez concert and the Sacramento State graduation in May, are scheduled, and other events may be added.
But the arena, which has held multiple names over the years, will always be best known as the home of the Kings.
Hundreds of fans were outside the arena three hours before the game started, banging cowbells and sharing stories. Inside, a lineup of former players and coaches walked the concourse. Some mingled outside in a light drizzle, posing for photographs with fans and signing autographs.
More than 40 veteran players with the Kings and Monarchs, Sacramento’s former Women’s National Basketball Association team, were scheduled to attend the game. Some of them – including Otis Thorpe, Kenny Smith, Rodney McCray and former player and coach Reggie Theus – took to the court for pregame festivities.
Current and former Kings owners were also on hand, and principal owner Vivek Ranadive led a pregame ceremony. Members of the Maloof family – who owned the team for 15 years but attempted to sell the franchise to a group from Seattle – were not there.
Former player Scot Pollard said at first, he didn't consider the last game to be that big of a deal.
“It's not like it's the end of an era; it’s just the end of a building,” he said.
But as the evening approached it started to hit him.
“It’s starting to tear at a lot of heartstrings,” he said. “I’m nervous I might shed a tear.”
Ryan Lillis
