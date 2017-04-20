Freight train blasts shock area

April 29, 1973: A five-hour series of devastating explosions ripped through a bomb-laden freight train near Roseville yesterday like a slow-motion string of giant firecrackers, causing the evacuation of thousands of area residents.
Astonishingly, although the blasts were heard as far as 40 miles away and windows were blown out of buildings five miles from the scene, no deaths had been reported by late last night.
A total of 52 persons was taken to area hospitals for treatment, however, and the scene, witnesses said, resembled a war area after a bombing raid. Interstate 80, a few hundred yards from the railroad switching yard, was closed for hours and the small town of Antelope was nearly leveled by the explosions.
The 400-home subdivision of Grand Oaks West was badly damaged, as was the nearby Lichen Elementary School – vacant because of the weekend. Had it been a school day, an estimated 500 youngsters would have been in school.
A spokesman for the State Office of Emergency Services said the evacuation area had amounted to a three-mile radius from the explosion site. Some 3,000 to 5,000 persons were evacuated temporarily to local high school gymnasiums, and the National Guard Armory in Roseville registered 500 persons.
Southern Pacific Railroad Co. railroad officials said the chain reaction series of blasts began at 7:52 a.m., shortly after an employee in the yard tower spotted smoke in one car of a 103-unit train and notified the yard fire department. Firemen, however, were unable to reach the scene before the first explosion.
The train, which arrived about 7 a.m., contained 21 Department of Defense freight cars each carrying 330 unfused Mark 81 bombs weighing 250 pounds apiece.
John Berthelsen
