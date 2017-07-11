Kidnapped girls found safe in Elk Grove

Candi Talarico’s mother, Diane van Gilder, rushes into University Medical Center after learning her daughter had been rescued. The 4-year-old girl was kidnapped on June 4, 1988, from Q Street and was rescued July 18 from a crawl space at an Elk Grove church, where Kenneth Alvin Michel kept her for six weeks. Michel was sentenced to 62 years and four months in prison for the kidnapping of two girls and the attempted kidnapping of a third. John Trotter Sacramento Bee file