Kidnapped girls found safe in Elk Grove

July 19, 1988: It was a day of loss and reunion, of the darkest terror and the brightest joy.
Candi Talarico, the 4-year-old kidnapped outside her midtown home 45 days ago, is alive and safe. So is 5-year-old Meuy Han Saefong, the daughter of refugees from Laos, who was snatched Monday from the street in front of her apartment at 35th and Y streets.
Late Monday afternoon, both girls were found at Elk Grove United Methodist Church: Candi was inside a cramped staircase cubbyhole under the altar; Meuy, bound with duct tape, was in the oven-like trunk of a car parked outside.
Police said their abductor was Kenneth Alvin Michel, 32, of Elk Grove, a janitor at the church who cannot hear or speak.
Michel apparently also tried to kidnap a 6-year-old Elk Grove girl earlier Monday, but she escaped, police said. That turned out to be the key to cracking the case, as a witness copied down the license-plate number of the car the kidnapper was driving – the same car used several hours later in the Saefong abduction.
Michel was arrested at the church and booked into Sacramento County Jail on kidnapping charges. The girls were examined at University Medical Center, but hospital officials said both were in good condition and they were released late Monday.
“She’s all right, she’s all right,” Candi’s mother, Diane Van Gilder, cried when FBI agents told her that her daughter, whose case attracted nationwide attention, had been found. “I’m going to get my baby.”
Meuy Saefong’s parents, Weun Meng and Nai Liem Saefong, who are Mien tribespeople from Laos, speak no English. But they showed their gratitude with a religious custom, offering prayers as a Mien priest blew a horn.
“Yahoo,” an ecstatic Sacramento Police Detective Ron Meadors said at the hospital.
“Candi’s doing fine,” said Meadors. “She looks as healthy as can be.” He said Meuy’s hands and legs were bound with heavy duct tape as she lay inside the car trunk. Considering the broiling heat Monday, “We're just lucky we got her when we did,” he said.
The day of drama began about 8 a.m. with the attempted abduction of Daisy Jones, who was walking with her sister Hannah to summer school at James McKee Elementary in Elk Grove. The girls were walking along Elk Grove Boulevard when a man in a blue Ford Escort picked Daisy up and threw her into the car.
“He put her in the car, but she just kept sliding over to the other side and right out the door,” said Daisy’s father, Gregory Jones.
Hannah screamed. The man’s car sped away, but not before Hannah got a partial license-plate number. Her screams alerted a woman who witnessed Daisy's struggles, followed the man and copied down a full license number: 1 SMK 423.
For investigators who had lived with the Talarico case for the last six weeks, it was a breakthrough: Both the car and the driver were similar to descriptions reported when Candi was kidnapped outside her home near 25th and Q streets June 4.
Bill Walker
Comments