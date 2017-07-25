This Sacramento icon is becoming very cool lately. Here’s a 1935 video of the day it opened.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 A look back at Chowchilla school bus kidnapping (July 15, 1976) Pause 1:31 D-Day's success gave Allies critical European foothold, and their World War II victory was to follow 1:10 Effort afoot to protect Sacramento's midcentury modern buildings 1:27 Sacramento Stories: Armed Black Panther members enter Capitol (May 2, 1967) 3:01 Sacramento Stories: Bomb-laden train explosion in Roseville (April 28, 1973) 3:40 Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906 5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy 3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it' 0:55 Time of Remembrance program travels to schools 1:30 Sacramento stories: Rancho Seco nuclear plant protest (March 1979) Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A film titled '"Gay ceremony marks opening of a huge bridge" shows a large crowd gathered to witness the opening of Tower Bridge over the Sacramento River on Dec. 18, 1935. California Governor Frank Merriam (1934-1939) presides over the ceremony. Cars pass over the bridge and balloons are released in the air to mark the occasion. criticalpast.com historical stock footage

