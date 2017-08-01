Dugard discovery sparked media sensation

Phillip Craig Garrido is escorted by deputies at El Dorado County Jail to car carrying him to his arraignment at the El Dorado Superior Court in Placerville on Friday, Aug. 28, 2009. Garrido and his wife, Nancy Garrido, ultimately pleaded to multiple charges related to the 1991 abduction of Jaycee Lee Dugard, and both were sentenced to long stretches in state prison. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com