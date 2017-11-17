How did the long-running mystery about this Sacramento woman finally get solved?

This 1936 photo by Dorothea Lange entitled “Migrant Daughter” went unidentified for more than 80 years. In her notes, Lange said the young woman was named Ruby and was the daughter of a migrant Tennessee coal miner, living in the American River Camp near Sacramento. Historian Joe Manning, with the help of Sacramento writer Tori Masucci Cummins, recently put a name to that worried face: Ruby Nell Shepard. Dorothea Lange Library of Congress