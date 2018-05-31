Watch county crews clean up one homeless man’s vast Parkway horde

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.
Arlan Lewis, 77 and recently homeless, said Woodland Memorial Hospital directed a taxi to take him to Union Gospel Mission in Sacramento. But the mission had no bed for him, so he wound up outside. Shelters and nonprofit groups said the practice,
The first 50 of about 200 homeless people occupying a shelter on Railroad Drive in North Sacramento arrived Friday, Dec. 8. The shelter has sparked controversy among nearby residents and business owners.
Sacramento City councilmember Allen Warren talks with residents of North Sacramento on Monday, November 27, 2017. Some members of the community have concerns about the homeless shelter scheduled to open in December.
Despite the raucous objection of homeless activists, the Sacramento City Council unanimously adopted a pair of ordinances Tuesday night, November 14, 2017, aimed at cracking down on aggressive panhandling and unruly behavior in city parks.
North Sacramento residents pelted Mayor Darrell Steinberg and two City Council members in October 2017 over their plans for homeless shelters in North Sacramento, which they said already is overburdened with social services agencies.
Xavier Cabano, 28, and four friends were camped out on 14th Street on Tuesday, eating snacks and guarding a large cart the group uses to store their clothes. He said his group has gotten more grief from police since residents began asking city off