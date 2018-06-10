‘This program has got me off the streets.’ From a tent on the river to a Natomas home

Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
How to truly help panhandlers

The Homeless

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.