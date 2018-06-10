‘This program has got me off the streets.’ From a tent on the river to a Natomas home
Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.
Arlan Lewis, 77 and recently homeless, said Woodland Memorial Hospital directed a taxi to take him to Union Gospel Mission in Sacramento. But the mission had no bed for him, so he wound up outside. Shelters and nonprofit groups said the practice,
The first 50 of about 200 homeless people occupying a shelter on Railroad Drive in North Sacramento arrived Friday, Dec. 8. The shelter has sparked controversy among nearby residents and business owners.
Sacramento City councilmember Allen Warren talks with residents of North Sacramento on Monday, November 27, 2017. Some members of the community have concerns about the homeless shelter scheduled to open in December.
Despite the raucous objection of homeless activists, the Sacramento City Council unanimously adopted a pair of ordinances Tuesday night, November 14, 2017, aimed at cracking down on aggressive panhandling and unruly behavior in city parks.