Former housing chief to lead Sacramento homeless agency

Sacramento Steps Forward, which administers $20 million annually in federal dollars to agencies in the region that serve homeless people, has tapped the retired chief of the city's housing authority to serve as its interim director.

Anne Moore, former executive director of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, replaces Ryan Loofbourrow, who left the agency after four years to work for Sutter Health.

"Sacramento Steps Forward is a key player in our region's plan to end homelssness, and it's my honor to help steer the ship during this transition period," Moore said in a statement. The agency "won't miss a beat," she said.

After her retirement from SHRA in 2008, Moore helped lead former Mayor Kevin Johnson's initiative to end homelessness and worked with community leaders to create Sacramento Steps Forward. The nonprofit group has been designated by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development as the lead agency for managing Sacramento's efforts to reduce homelessness.

Sacramento Steps Forward spokesman Ben Avey said the agency will conduct a widespread search for a permanent chief executive officer.

A recent census counted 3,665 people living without permanent housing in Sacramento County, an increase of about 30 percent since 2015.