Awkward! Mayor Kevin Johnson has cold exchange with Kings owner Ranadive

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson didn’t get his jersey in the rafters of Golden 1 Center.
And Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive didn’t get a handshake.
The two men most responsible for downtown’s new sports arena took part in an awkward exchange during a brief ceremony Monday night honoring Johnson. The ceremony was held during the second quarter of the Kings’ victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, in the final moments of Johnson’s tenure as mayor.
The appearance came after a flap last week over whether the Kings should hang a “MAYOR KJ” jersey in the rafters at Golden 1 Center alongside the retired jerseys of legendary players.
The Sacramento City Council passed a resolution calling for the city to pursue such recognition for Johnson, and Vice Mayor Rick Jennings believed there was a deal in place to make that happen. But the Kings said it had no immediate plans to hang a jersey for Johnson.
After a 45-second video clip was shown in Golden 1 Center highlighting Johnson’s biggest moments in the arena saga, the mayor walked out to center court to a warm applause from the crowd. He was soon joined by Ranadive, who presented Johnson with a basketball signed by Kings players, owners and executives.
As Ranadive handed Johnson the ball, he extended his hand. But Johnson left him hanging.
Johnson, Ranadive and two Kings cheerleaders then posed for photographs. Johnson and the cheerleaders smiled, but Ranadive looked forward without an expression.
Ranadive tried to embrace Johnson at the end of the brief ceremony and patted him on the back. But Johnson simply lowered his head and walked off the court.
The signed basketball – and a crown-shaped plaque on a wall in Golden 1 Center – were the Kings’ parting gifts to Johnson.
Johnson leaves office today, and Darrell Steinberg will be sworn in this evening at the California State Railroad Museum as mayor.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
