City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

Natural areas of the park have been damaged by trash and illegal camps.
Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Midtown Sacramento's tallest building in the works

Developer Ryan Heat has proposed a 13-story, 178-foot condo tower for the southeast corner of 25th and J streets. The building, named Yamanee, has garnered a lot of support for its design and amenities but two preservationists are raising opposition because the design goes beyond the 65-foot height limit for Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood.

Video: Sacramento crews roll in for illegal camp cleanup

City of Sacramento crews, using heavy equipment as well as hand tools, cleaned up an illegal campsite used by homeless people on private property near Sutter’s Landing Regional Park and the American River within the city limits on Feb. 25, 2016. A city news release states that similar cleanups are necessary twice a month.

Sacramento considers Seattle's homeless camp model

Seattle has granted permits for three tent cities – temporary encampments of up to 100 homeless men, women and children that are designed to connect the residents with affordable housing options and social services. The camps operate under strict codes, prohibiting alcohol, drug use and registered sex offenders. City officials and camp organizers say the facilities are designed to serve as a springboard for homeless people into permanent housing, although it’s too early to tell whether that’s happening.

