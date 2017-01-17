City Beat

January 17, 2017 12:54 PM

Big changes in store for West Sacramento’s waterfront Barn

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

West Sacramento’s funky Barn entertainment venue is adding a coop.

Drake’s Brewing Co. of San Leandro, which was selected in July to run the food and drink program at the undulating waterfront structure, is seeking approval to make several additions. The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing on the plans at its meeting Wednesday.

According to a city staff report, “Drake’s proposed tenant improvements are designed to support a full service wood-fired pizza restaurant with 34 beers on tap and an open-air beer garden featuring up to 10 gas fire pits with Adirondack seating and regular live music.”

A new 1,500-square-foot “pod” would be constructed next to the existing shade structure. The new building would add restrooms, a cooler area and an outdoor-facing bar with seating for 12. Improved landscaping and an area for food trucks are also in the plans.

The improvements are designed to accommodate year-round events and dining. The Barn is expected to be operational by this spring. So far, it has been used during the warmer months by San Francisco event company Off The Grid for a series of Friday evening gatherings with food trucks and music.

Drake’s is expected to open The Barn at 8 a.m. for coffee to accommodate bicycle commuters from the burgeoning Bridge District, according to the city staff report. The facility will be open until 10 or 11 p.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on the weekends.

The Barn originally cost $6 million, including $2.6 million from the city of West Sacramento. An additional $1 million in private funds will pay for the upcoming additions.

What just popped up in West Sac?

The "Barn" is set to open this spring on the West Sacramento waterfront. Part of the Bridge District development, it's envisioned as a community gathering point where people can listen to music, grab a beer or visit an open air market.

Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related content

City Beat

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

View more video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.

Editor's Choice Videos