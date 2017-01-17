Big changes in store for West Sacramento’s waterfront Barn

2:35 Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho Pause

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

1:41 Casey Taylor explains why he is leaving Del Oro

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years