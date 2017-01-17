Big changes in store for West Sacramento’s waterfront Barn

West Sacramento’s funky Barn entertainment venue is adding a coop.
Drake’s Brewing Co. of San Leandro, which was selected in July to run the food and drink program at the undulating waterfront structure, is seeking approval to make several additions. The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing on the plans at its meeting Wednesday.
According to a city staff report, “Drake’s proposed tenant improvements are designed to support a full service wood-fired pizza restaurant with 34 beers on tap and an open-air beer garden featuring up to 10 gas fire pits with Adirondack seating and regular live music.”
A new 1,500-square-foot “pod” would be constructed next to the existing shade structure. The new building would add restrooms, a cooler area and an outdoor-facing bar with seating for 12. Improved landscaping and an area for food trucks are also in the plans.
The improvements are designed to accommodate year-round events and dining. The Barn is expected to be operational by this spring. So far, it has been used during the warmer months by San Francisco event company Off The Grid for a series of Friday evening gatherings with food trucks and music.
Drake’s is expected to open The Barn at 8 a.m. for coffee to accommodate bicycle commuters from the burgeoning Bridge District, according to the city staff report. The facility will be open until 10 or 11 p.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on the weekends.
The Barn originally cost $6 million, including $2.6 million from the city of West Sacramento. An additional $1 million in private funds will pay for the upcoming additions.
