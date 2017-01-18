Rehabbed pier now open on West Sacramento riverfront

Local dancers take advantage of the break in the Sacramento Ballet season to produce their own dance, art and music collaborations with local artists. The Capital Dance Project presents Behind the Barre Aug. 26 and 27. More info at capitaldanceproject.org
Developer Ryan Heat has proposed a 13-story, 178-foot condo tower for the southeast corner of 25th and J streets. The building, named Yamanee, has garnered a lot of support for its design and amenities but two preservationists are raising opposition because the design goes beyond the 65-foot height limit for Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood.
City of Sacramento crews, using heavy equipment as well as hand tools, cleaned up an illegal campsite used by homeless people on private property near Sutter’s Landing Regional Park and the American River within the city limits on Feb. 25, 2016. A city news release states that similar cleanups are necessary twice a month.