New ‘high-quality’ craft brewery coming to this hot Sacramento neighborhood

A new craft brewery is coming to the ever-changing R Street corridor of downtown Sacramento.
An application was filed Thursday with the city of Sacramento to open a microbrewery and tasting room at 800 R St. The establishment will be called the Burning Barrel Brewing Company.
A designated parking space for food trucks will be included in the project.
“The ownership aims to create an inviting atmosphere for all ages of both local Sacramento residents and tourists, while serving high-quality beer made on-site,” reads the application, submitted by the brewery’s Jack Alexander. “Sourcing from local suppliers, both from equipment, ingredients and staff, Burning Barrel aims to be a pivotal piece in the development of the R Street Corridor.”
The company needs a conditional use permit from the city’s planning and design commission to operate a brewery in an existing building. The location proposed for the brewery is a brick building currently being used as storage space. It was constructed in 1935.
