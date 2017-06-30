Work begins on midtown Sacramento’s tallest residential tower

Construction on the tallest residential tower in midtown is apparently starting today.
Nikky Mohanna, the developer behind 19J, posted this morning on Facebook that she had pulled her first building permit for the 11-story residential tower at the corner of 19th and J streets.
“Demo and construction for 19J starts today!” Mohanna wrote. “It’s been a grueling year but worth every second. A HUGE thank you to my team, our wonderful neighbors, community advocates, our incredible Mayor and City staff for your relentless support to build workforce housing through vertical density!”
The city planning commission approved the project in November. Neighborhood and business groups have expressed widespread support for the building. The building will replace empty stores on the site.
The building will be 124 feet tall, making it the tallest residential building in midtown. It will have 173 apartments.
As rents skyrocket in Sacramento, 19J could offer some relief. Its studio and apartments will be relatively small and affordable, with some units going for less then $1,000 a month.
