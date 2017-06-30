Construction on 19J, an 11-story apartment building in midtown, is set to begin. The tower will be the tallest residential building in midtown.
Construction on 19J, an 11-story apartment building in midtown, is set to begin. The tower will be the tallest residential building in midtown. Mohanna Development
Construction on 19J, an 11-story apartment building in midtown, is set to begin. The tower will be the tallest residential building in midtown. Mohanna Development
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

June 30, 2017 9:32 AM

Work begins on midtown Sacramento’s tallest residential tower

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

Construction on the tallest residential tower in midtown is apparently starting today.

Nikky Mohanna, the developer behind 19J, posted this morning on Facebook that she had pulled her first building permit for the 11-story residential tower at the corner of 19th and J streets.

“Demo and construction for 19J starts today!” Mohanna wrote. “It’s been a grueling year but worth every second. A HUGE thank you to my team, our wonderful neighbors, community advocates, our incredible Mayor and City staff for your relentless support to build workforce housing through vertical density!”

The city planning commission approved the project in November. Neighborhood and business groups have expressed widespread support for the building. The building will replace empty stores on the site.

The building will be 124 feet tall, making it the tallest residential building in midtown. It will have 173 apartments.

As rents skyrocket in Sacramento, 19J could offer some relief. Its studio and apartments will be relatively small and affordable, with some units going for less then $1,000 a month.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento 0:53

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento
Are downtown homeless in danger? 1:30

Are downtown homeless in danger?
Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.

Editor's Choice Videos