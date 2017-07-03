The state’s housing shortage is forcing people like Nancy Avalos, a Sacramento mother-of-three, out of their homes. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
The state’s housing shortage is forcing people like Nancy Avalos, a Sacramento mother-of-three, out of their homes. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

July 03, 2017 11:12 AM

Will Sacramento’s skyrocketing rents ever cool off?

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

Sacramento’s rents just keep skyrocketing.

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city is a whopping 8.2 percent higher than it was last year, according to data analysis conducted by San Francisco-based real estate company Apartment List.

That increase is by far the highest among California’s big cities and was nearly double the statewide increase. Only Arlington, Texas, and Providence, R.I., had higher year-over-year increases in June.

Sacramento’s two-bedroom rents are still cheaper than most other large cities in California and ranked 33rd nationally. The median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 a month is slightly above the national average.

Apartment List cited Sacramento’s growing tech sector as a factor in the city’s rent increases.

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'

Six out of the seven least affordable metropolitan areas across the U.S. are in California. They are Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside and Sacramento.

Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Get the Daily Afternoon Bulletin with a quick summary of the day's biggest news at 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento mayor, residents march to end Oak Park violence

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.

Editor's Choice Videos