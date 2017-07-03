Will Sacramento’s skyrocketing rents ever cool off?

Sacramento’s rents just keep skyrocketing.

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city is a whopping 8.2 percent higher than it was last year, according to data analysis conducted by San Francisco-based real estate company Apartment List.

That increase is by far the highest among California’s big cities and was nearly double the statewide increase. Only Arlington, Texas, and Providence, R.I., had higher year-over-year increases in June.

Sacramento’s two-bedroom rents are still cheaper than most other large cities in California and ranked 33rd nationally. The median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 a month is slightly above the national average.

Apartment List cited Sacramento’s growing tech sector as a factor in the city’s rent increases.