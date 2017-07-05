It was a busy end to the Fourth of July for Sacramento Fire Department crews, who responded to more than 20 grass and structure fires in a three-hour period late Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Included in those responses was a grass fire near West El Camino Avenu Sacramento Fire Department
It was a busy end to the Fourth of July for Sacramento Fire Department crews, who responded to more than 20 grass and structure fires in a three-hour period late Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Included in those responses was a grass fire near West El Camino Avenu Sacramento Fire Department
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

July 05, 2017 3:02 PM

Sick of illegal fireworks? You’re not alone.

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

Was this the worst year ever for illegal fireworks in Sacramento?

Social media was blazing Wednesday with reports across the region of over-the-top fireworks displays stretching late into Tuesday night’s Fourth of July holiday. There were reports of a tree fire in Rosemont, professional-grade displays in Oak Park and so much action in midtown it “sounded like the opening scene to Saving Private Ryan,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Ambitious fireworks displays are nothing new in California, where in many places neighborhood churches, youth sports leagues and schools raise money by selling pyrotechnics with names like “Large & In Charge” and “Dragon’s Tears.”

But this year, the shows seemed to hit a new level.

The Sacramento Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to over 300 calls on Tuesday, including more than 30 “working fires of all types.” The department did say it was “impossible to tell how many were fireworks related.”

The city of Sacramento said 67 people called the non-emergency 311 line with complaints about fireworks on Tuesday. That’s up from 40 calls on July 4, 2016.

In Woodland, a fire spread from a plastic trash can and damaged two homes; officials suspect fireworks started the blaze.

And in Stockton, the police department’s fireworks task force seized 346 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 13 misdemeanor arrests-citations.

Sacramento Councilman Steve Hansen, who addressed concerned residents on Facebook, said the city “probably has to have a more proactive campaign to let people know what’s OK and what’s not OK.” He added that the city may also have to engage in “more targeted enforcement” of illegal fireworks next year.

“It’s mostly nuisance stuff, but fireworks have a real potential to cause bodily harm and property damage, especially at 2 or 3 in the morning, when people aren’t the most responsible or alert,” he said.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.

Editor's Choice Videos