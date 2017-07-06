ArtStreet wows visitors on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. The temporary exhibit, featuring the work of more than 100 artists and performers, is on display until Feb. 25th. It is located at The Mill on Broadway and is free on a first come first serve basis. For more information visit www.m5arts.com. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

July 06, 2017 2:38 PM

Goodbye Art Street. Hello condos.

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

The big warehouse south of Broadway where thousands of viewers toured the Art Street installation earlier this year is about to be torn down and replaced by 43 condos.

This news was expected, as the expanding Mill on Broadway development takes form in a once industrial section within view of the downtown skyline.

An application submitted to the city of Sacramento on Thursday formally requests a city design review and map approval for 43 units on the 1.13-acre site.

When complete, the Mill development will include 825 homes over 32 acres. It will have a small farm, a community park and a public market.

Many homes have already been built. In its first year, more than 120 homes had sold in the Mill, making it one of the best-performing residential projects in the central city. Some of the homes are priced at under $300,000, attracting many young first-time homeowners.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

