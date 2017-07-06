Goodbye Art Street. Hello condos.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July Pause 1:19 Sacramento mayor, residents march to end Oak Park violence 0:53 Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? 0:44 Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:56 Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:54 California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 0:50 CHP roust homeless campers from Sacramento courthouse 1:35 What kind of monument would say Sacramento? 0:36 Rehabbed pier now open on West Sacramento riverfront Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

ArtStreet wows visitors on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. The temporary exhibit, featuring the work of more than 100 artists and performers, is on display until Feb. 25th. It is located at The Mill on Broadway and is free on a first come first serve basis. For more information visit www.m5arts.com. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee