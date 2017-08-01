"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon linked the baby flamingos born at the Sacramento Zoo with Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director. Take a look. Video courtesy "The Tonight Show" | Bee video by Renée C. Byer Video produced by David Caraccio
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon linked the baby flamingos born at the Sacramento Zoo with Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director. Take a look. Video courtesy "The Tonight Show" | Bee video by Renée C. Byer Video produced by David Caraccio
Jimmy Fallon, the Sacramento Zoo’s baby flamingos and a Scaramucci joke

By Ryan Lillis

August 01, 2017 11:16 AM

The five baby flamingos born recently at the Sacramento Zoo now are linked to the epic rise and fall of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon ended his monologue Monday with a mention of the five chicks born earlier this summer.

“Finally, I read that five baby flamingos were just born at the Sacramento Zoo,” Fallon said, receiving an “awww” from the audience. “And this is nice: The mother even got a text from Anthony Scaramucci saying congratulations.”

Some media outlets have reported that Scaramucci was not present for the birth of his son last week, but did text his wife, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

Word began spreading on social media late Monday that Fallon had mentioned the zoo in his monologue. Tuesday morning, the zoo responded on Twitter.

“Thanks @jimmyfallon for the Sacramento Zoo shoutout last night! The flamingo chicks say hello! #saczoo.”

Cute, fuzzy, maybe a bit clumsy: Baby flamingos at the Sacramento Zoo

Five baby flamingos have been born at the Sacramento Zoo, the first of the long-legged birds to hatch from the resident flock since 1999.

Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

