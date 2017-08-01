Jimmy Fallon, the Sacramento Zoo’s baby flamingos and a Scaramucci joke

The five baby flamingos born recently at the Sacramento Zoo now are linked to the epic rise and fall of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon ended his monologue Monday with a mention of the five chicks born earlier this summer.

“Finally, I read that five baby flamingos were just born at the Sacramento Zoo,” Fallon said, receiving an “awww” from the audience. “And this is nice: The mother even got a text from Anthony Scaramucci saying congratulations.”

Some media outlets have reported that Scaramucci was not present for the birth of his son last week, but did text his wife, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

Word began spreading on social media late Monday that Fallon had mentioned the zoo in his monologue. Tuesday morning, the zoo responded on Twitter.

“Thanks @jimmyfallon for the Sacramento Zoo shoutout last night! The flamingo chicks say hello! #saczoo.”