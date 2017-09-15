Soccer tournaments. A movie studio. Amazon. Ideas abound for Sleep Train Arena.

More Videos 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father Pause 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:44 This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral 0:40 Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:33 Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Weeds take over neglected Sleep Train Arena site While there have been lots of promises to redevelop the site, there has been little obvious progress. Top Kings executives are trying to offer a reassuring message to residents and business owners in Natomas. While there have been lots of promises to redevelop the site, there has been little obvious progress. Top Kings executives are trying to offer a reassuring message to residents and business owners in Natomas. Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee

While there have been lots of promises to redevelop the site, there has been little obvious progress. Top Kings executives are trying to offer a reassuring message to residents and business owners in Natomas. Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee