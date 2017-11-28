More Videos

  See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

    With online shopping on the rise and traditional retail malls struggling, the Kings hope to lure suburbanites, families, tourists and urban millennials downtown by building what they call a lifestyle district, where entertainment is the main selling point.

With online shopping on the rise and traditional retail malls struggling, the Kings hope to lure suburbanites, families, tourists and urban millennials downtown by building what they call a lifestyle district, where entertainment is the main selling point.
With online shopping on the rise and traditional retail malls struggling, the Kings hope to lure suburbanites, families, tourists and urban millennials downtown by building what they call a lifestyle district, where entertainment is the main selling point. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

Bowling, bocce and beer. New entertainment spot announces opening date near arena

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

November 28, 2017 03:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The newest entertainment venue near downtown Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center has an opening date.

Punch Bowl Social will open Dec. 15 with a nonprofit fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The venue will open to the public immediately following the party.

Punch Bowl will occupy a 25,800 square-foot space in the Sawyer Hotel building, overlooking the Downtown Commons public square. The restaurant will have eight bowling lanes, two bocce courts, two private karaoke rooms and a large sports bar.

Tickets are available for $20 for the fundraiser benefiting the Norah Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps families with children facing health challenges. Tickets can be purchased online at nightout.com.

Several other restaurants are scheduled to open in the months ahead in the DoCo entertainment district, including the Echo & Rig steakhouse, State Fare Kitchen & Bar and a Burger Lounge.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

