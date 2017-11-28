Bowling, bocce and beer. New entertainment spot announces opening date near arena

The newest entertainment venue near downtown Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center has an opening date.
Punch Bowl Social will open Dec. 15 with a nonprofit fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The venue will open to the public immediately following the party.
Punch Bowl will occupy a 25,800 square-foot space in the Sawyer Hotel building, overlooking the Downtown Commons public square. The restaurant will have eight bowling lanes, two bocce courts, two private karaoke rooms and a large sports bar.
Tickets are available for $20 for the fundraiser benefiting the Norah Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps families with children facing health challenges. Tickets can be purchased online at nightout.com.
Several other restaurants are scheduled to open in the months ahead in the DoCo entertainment district, including the Echo & Rig steakhouse, State Fare Kitchen & Bar and a Burger Lounge.
