Bowling, bocce and beer. New entertainment spot announces opening date near arena

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center With online shopping on the rise and traditional retail malls struggling, the Kings hope to lure suburbanites, families, tourists and urban millennials downtown by building what they call a lifestyle district, where entertainment is the main selling point. With online shopping on the rise and traditional retail malls struggling, the Kings hope to lure suburbanites, families, tourists and urban millennials downtown by building what they call a lifestyle district, where entertainment is the main selling point. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

