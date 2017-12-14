Major League Soccer discusses Sacramento’s fate in ‘productive’ meeting. Did they vote?

More Videos 0:55 Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation Pause 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 1:03 Take a look at the planned housing project at the railyard 0:35 Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 0:32 Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 1:09 President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 0:37 Slamson holds half-court shootout with video gamers 1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league. The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee