Major League Soccer expansion bid appears headed for Cincinnati

It appears Cincinnati has beaten out Sacramento for the next expansion spot in Major League Soccer.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will be in Cincinnati on Tuesday to make a 'significant announcement,' according to a report Thursday in The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Garber will be joined by FC Cincinnati owner Carl Linder III, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and team general manager Jeff Berding at an event in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, the Enquirer reported.

Cincinnati recently approved the construction of a new soccer stadium in the city's West End neighborhood, near downtown. That approval was seen as the final step in the city earning the 26th franchise in Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, Sacramento is still searching for a deep-pocketed investor to lead its expansion bid. While the Cincinnati news is a blow to Sacramento's effort, Major League Soccer has said it intends to expand to 28 teams, although a time frame for the two additional expansion spots has not been announced.