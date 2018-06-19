See what the new $240 million Sacramento Convention Center would look like

The city of Sacramento has released architectural drawings of a renovated Sacramento Convention Center before a key City Council vote Tuesday night.

The drawings by architectural firm Populous show a modern building with plenty of glass taking up roughly two blocks of J Street in downtown Sacramento. The new building will have a plaza-like walkway on its south side, with trees and gathering spots connecting the convention center to a renovated Community Center Theater.

The City Council is expected to approve the project's environmental impact report Tuesday, along with designs for the convention center and theater. City staff are expected to return to the council later this year with a final financing plan.

The renovation of the convention center is expected to cost between $220 million and $240 million, with most of that being repaid by revenue from hotel taxes. Local hotels are also expected to contribute roughly $40 million toward the work.

Construction is scheduled to begin in December or January. The center will be closed for major work next summer and is expected to reopen by late 2020.



