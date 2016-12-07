I tried to understand Kevin Johnson, but Kevin Johnson always got in the way

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery Pause

1:38 One family honors a request, lives in other families are saved

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly