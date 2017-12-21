He thought he’d be dead by now. Instead, he’s stopping an addict from stealing your car

More Videos 2:52 'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war Pause 2:03 Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 1:15 Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war Robert Greear thought he would be dead by now from his meth addiction. Instead, he works Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove helping get others clean in an attempt to keep them out of prison. Robert Greear thought he would be dead by now from his meth addiction. Instead, he works Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove helping get others clean in an attempt to keep them out of prison. Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee

