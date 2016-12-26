Trial attorney Louis August DeMers remembered as a ‘magician’ in courtroom

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home Pause

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:25 New gym bikes add power to grid

0:39 Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"

1:04 Kamala Harris prays with pastors in Long Beach