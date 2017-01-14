Barbee, a Rio Americano grad, was standout lineman, youth counselor

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park Pause

0:11 Milo Yiannopoulos, shut down the previous night, returns to UC Davis

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:52 After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)