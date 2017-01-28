Funeral Mass set for longtime Catholic priest Monsignor James F. Church

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. Pause

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street