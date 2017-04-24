Chef Jamie Bunnell of Jamie’s Broadway Grille dies

Jamie Bunnell, the man behind Jamie's Broadway Grille in Sacramento, has died.
A restaurant employee confirmed Monday that Bunnell died Friday.
A self-taught chef, Bunnell and his wife, Vicki, opened the restaurant at 427 Broadway in 1986. Over the years it has been visited by chef Guy Fieri and his television crew and was featured in the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
The Sacramento Bee’s Blair Anthony Robertson is a 2013 restaurant review wrote: “Jamie’s is about the food, the clientele, the friendly but unfussy service and a jovial,hearty spirit that isn’t trendy and doesn’t go out of style.”
Monday afternoon, the restaurant posted a photo on its Facebook page showing a sign bearing the message, “We love, we grieve and together carrying the gifts of his legacy with love and gratitude we will proudly continue.”
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
