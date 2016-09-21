High-flying numbers for Sacramento International Airport this year

The first eight months of the year were plenty busy at Sacramento International Airport, where a 5 percent bump in air travelers was registered over the previous year.
Through August, passenger traffic increased 5.1 percent over the same eight months in 2015. August marked the airport’s 29th consecutive month of increased passenger growth.
The airport served 2.7 million customers in June, July and August – and increase of 120,000 passengers over the same period in 2015. A new non-stop service to Baltimore accounted for part of the increase, according to a Sacramento County Department of Airports news release.
“We expect to see continued improvements in passenger growth for the rest of the year, based on the flight schedules and seat capacity information we have received from the airlines,” said John Wheat, director of airports.
The airport will likely serve 10 million travelers before the end of the year, a mark not achieved since 2008.
