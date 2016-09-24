CHP: Motorcycle club associate fatally shot on I-80 in Truckee

Interstate 80 in the Truckee area has reopened Sunday after the shooting death of a motorcyclist led to closure for hours on Saturday.
The motorcyclist was driving a 2009 black Harley Davidson on Interstate 80 just inside the city limits of Truckee when three motorcyclists wearing black leathers “came up on him and fired,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Mann.
CHP Truckee Commander Ryan Stonebraker said the CHP responded to a call at about 3:55 p.m.. Officers found one victim with “life-threatening injuries,” he said.
The victim died at the scene, and a homicide investigation is underway.
Mann said the victim was associated with the Vagos motorcycle club, but was not a member. He described him as “kind of a hanger on” to the club.
The Vagos motorcycle club was formed in 1965 in San Bernardino, according to the group’s website. It is mentioned in a California Department of Justice report detailing motorcycle clubs that engage in criminal activity.
It was unknown if the three suspected assailants were members of a motorcycle club, Mann said.
There were witnesses to the shooting, according to Mann. The CHP is asking anyone else with information to report it.
The incident caused a major traffic delay with the full closure of westbound lanes at the Nevada state line. The highway was open Sunday morning.
