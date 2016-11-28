I-80 fix finally finished?

Caltrans' Across The Top project on Interstate 80 in Sacramento is nearly done. Video on Nov. 17, 2016.
Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Transportation

Commuters get help from new Caltrans signs on I-80

For travelers from Sacramento to San Francisco, there’s a new aid to help alert motorists of slow-downs or crashes. Caltrans on Thursday activated 100 signs mounted on 11 overhead structures on westbound Interstate 80 between the Carquinez Bridge and the Bay Bridge. The signs remain dark unless there is a lane-blocking incident. When a lane is blocked ahead, a big red X will appear, tipping the motorist to move over a lane or two. A green arrow means the lane is clear. About 25 collisions or other lane-blocking incidents are reported on the corridor each day.

What a motorcyclist sees when splitting lanes

Fresno Bee reporter Jim Guy shows what a motorcylist sees while spitting lanes on Fresno's streets. California became the first state to make lane-splitting by motorcyclists legal when Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 51 into law Friday, authorizing the California Highway Patrol to develop guidelines for the motorcyclists who delight in weaving in and out of traffic.

Watch lane splitting from a motorcyclist's point of view

Brian O'Hearn, a motorcyclist rider for 30 years, says he cuts between cars in a maneuver called "lane splitting" on streets and highways because it puts him ahead of traffic and feels "empowering." Care in making the move is essential, though, and O'Hearn says he always assumes that "no one sees you" when astride his bike.

