I-80 fix finally finished?

For travelers from Sacramento to San Francisco, there’s a new aid to help alert motorists of slow-downs or crashes. Caltrans on Thursday activated 100 signs mounted on 11 overhead structures on westbound Interstate 80 between the Carquinez Bridge and the Bay Bridge. The signs remain dark unless there is a lane-blocking incident. When a lane is blocked ahead, a big red X will appear, tipping the motorist to move over a lane or two. A green arrow means the lane is clear. About 25 collisions or other lane-blocking incidents are reported on the corridor each day.