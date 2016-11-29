Car crash blocks three lanes of traffic on westbound I-80 near Watt Avenue

A vehicle collision Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 80 just west of Watt Avenue has blocked three lanes of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident web site.
The incident was first reported about 8:25 a.m. and appears to have involved multiple vehicles, according to the web site. The CHP also reported a vehicle that was on fire.
The Sacramento Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, as well as several tow trucks. Google Maps showed traffic on the freeway slowed past Madison Avenue.
There was no estimate for how long the collision would take to clear as of 9:15 a.m.
