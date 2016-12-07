Snow showers, car spinouts reported for Interstate 80 in Sierra

Interstate 80 motorists in the Sierra can expect a slow commute Wednesday night as a winter weather advisory has been put in place through Thursday morning, said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Del Valle said drivers could expect to see snow showers while on the road, with an estimated 3 to 6 inches of snow falling in the area. The winter weather advisory would last until 10 a.m. Thursday, with chain controls also in place for drivers passing through, she said.
“People need to know that they should use caution while driving,” Del Valle said. “They need to be prepared for snow-covered roads and poor visibility.”
The California Highway Patrol Truckee station warned of a delay in for drivers eastbound on I-80, with officers holding traffic east of Castle Peak due to multiple car spinouts, the agency wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
A Truckee CHP Communications Center dispatcher said a tow service was en route to pick up a truck that had spun out.
“For safety reasons, we just need to keep traffic to get it out of the road,” she said. “It’s snowing over the summit, so if everyone could slow down, that would be great.”
