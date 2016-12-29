Here are Lyft’s most visited destinations in Sacramento

49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

Powerful message about texting while driving

Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

DeMarcus Cousins is 'tired of excuses' after Kings' 112-98 loss to Grizzlies

Republican delegates dance like your dad

Video: The United States of Powerball

1:02