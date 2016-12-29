Here are Lyft’s most visited destinations in Sacramento

Drumroll, please: Lyft has named LowBrau the most visited restaurant and Dive Bar the most visited saloon in Sacramento, bestowing upon the establishments the rideshare company’s Lyftie award.
The winners were announced in the second Lyftie Awards for 24 markets where the rideshare company operates. The awards include six categories for individual markets, such as Sacramento, and the company has also tabulated the overall national award-winners.
Here’s 2016’s most dropped-off destinations in Sacramento:
▪ LowBrau – Most visited restaurant, 1050 20th St.
▪ Dive Bar – Most visited bar, 1016 K St.
▪ Golden 1 Center – Most visited event venue, 500 David J. Stern Walk
▪ Sacramento Valley (train) Station – Most visited transit stop, 401 I St.
▪ Coin-OP – “Only in Sacramento category,” arcade, drinks and food, 908 K St.
▪ Bottle & Barlow – Trending destination, drinks and haircuts, 1120 R St.
Lyft also compiled national statistics for five categories. Among those, the most visited bar in the country by Lyft customers was The Abbey, a gay bar in Los Angeles. The most-visited restaurant was Acme Feed & Seed in Nashville.
“Lyft has made things so much more convenient and safe for our guests that we are currently working with the City of West Hollywood to install a permanent drop-off point directly in-front of The Abbey,” said David Cooley, founder of The Abbey.
Lyftie awards were also handed out for San Francisco spots:
▪ Tacolicious – Most visited restaurant
▪ Southern Pacific Brewing – Most visited bar
▪ Fort Mason Center – Most visited venue
▪ San Francisco Caltrain Station – Most visited transit stop
▪ Ferry Building Marketplace – Only in San Francisco
▪ Alamo Drafthouse – Trending
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
