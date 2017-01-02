I-80 re-opened but moving slowly

Interstate 80 has re-opened near Truckee but traffic is moving very slowly, according to Caltrans.
Caltrans is turning eastbound big rigs around at Applegate, said Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman. The agency will re-evaluate whether big rigs should be allowed through after the holiday traffic clears out, she said.
Anyone trying to get home should top off the gas tank and be ready for a long haul with water, blankets and a full cellphone battery, Shoopman said. Traffic is currently moving between 5 and 10 mph and there are continuous multiple spin outs. The brief road closure was due to some of those spin outs.
Video on Twitter shows lines of cars stuck on the highway. People were putting chains on as low as Colfax earlier Monday.
