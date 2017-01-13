Closure of Sacramento freeway connector ramp today for roadwork

Travelers to Sacramento International Airport or commuters heading home early from work are cautioned that a busy Interstate 80 connector ramp will be closed for four hours Friday.
The state Department of Transportation said that the connector ramp from westbound I-80 to northbound Interstate 5 will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for emergency roadwork repairs.
The recent storms caused a lane to crack, creating potholes. Motorists will be detoured to southbound I-5 in order to exit at Garden Highway, where they can then turn before getting back on northbound I-5.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
