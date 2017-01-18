Top 10 most unusual TSA security checkpoint finds in 2016

Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here.
TSA YouTube

Transportation

Commuters get help from new Caltrans signs on I-80

For travelers from Sacramento to San Francisco, there’s a new aid to help alert motorists of slow-downs or crashes. Caltrans on Thursday activated 100 signs mounted on 11 overhead structures on westbound Interstate 80 between the Carquinez Bridge and the Bay Bridge. The signs remain dark unless there is a lane-blocking incident. When a lane is blocked ahead, a big red X will appear, tipping the motorist to move over a lane or two. A green arrow means the lane is clear. About 25 collisions or other lane-blocking incidents are reported on the corridor each day.

Transportation

What a motorcyclist sees when splitting lanes

Fresno Bee reporter Jim Guy shows what a motorcylist sees while spitting lanes on Fresno's streets. California became the first state to make lane-splitting by motorcyclists legal when Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 51 into law Friday, authorizing the California Highway Patrol to develop guidelines for the motorcyclists who delight in weaving in and out of traffic.

