Caltrans assessing damage to Highway 49 from nearby sinkhole in Grass Valley

Damage from a failed culvert that created a sinkhole in Grass Valley two weeks ago has extended to nearby Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP in a Twitter post Wednesday morning reported that California Department of Transportation engineers were conducting emergency drilling and underground investigations to determine the extent of damage to the freeway’s southbound lanes.
On Monday, the CHP reported a depression in the slow lane of southbound Highway 49 between McKnight Way and Empire Street, next to the large sinkhole on Freeman Lane. Caltrans had been monitoring the area for the past week and the CHP tweeted that the depression in the roadway had grown noticeably in recent days. As of Tuesday night, the depression extended the fast lane.
The CHP advised motorists to slow down and use extra caution in the area.
The sinkhole off Freeman Lane appeared during storms two weeks ago and was traced to the failure of 7.5-foot-diameter pipe installed in the 1980s to handle storm water for development in the area, according to Tim Kiser, Grass Valley public works director. Excavation crews stabilized the slopes, and the area was covered with plastic tarps in an effort to prevent damage to neighboring property during last week’s storms.
Kiser said permanent repairs and restoration of the Freeman Lane site probably won’t be completed until late spring or early summer.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments