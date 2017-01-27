Google Maps will tell you how bad parking is in Sacramento

Google Maps has a new feature: telling you how hard it will be to find parking at your destination.
Sacramento is one of 25 cities nationwide to get the new app feature, which judges parking availability as limited, medium or easy. While the app can tell you how easy it will be to find parking, it does not say where available spots are, or if you will have to pay.
The parking assessment is based on “historical parking data,” according to a Google news release, which is location data collected through Google and made anonymous. Such data have been used in Maps features like “popular times,” which shows when businesses are most busy during the day, and “visit duration,” which shows how long people typically spend at an establishment.
The assessment appears next to travel time after pulling up directions on the app. The new feature is available only for maps on Android devices, the update said, but will be coming to iOS systems soon.
San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland metro areas have also received the update.
