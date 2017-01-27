Transportation

January 27, 2017 8:49 AM

Google Maps will tell you how bad parking is in Sacramento

By Robin Opsahl

ropsahl@sacbee.com

Google Maps has a new feature: telling you how hard it will be to find parking at your destination.

Sacramento is one of 25 cities nationwide to get the new app feature, which judges parking availability as limited, medium or easy. While the app can tell you how easy it will be to find parking, it does not say where available spots are, or if you will have to pay.

The parking assessment is based on “historical parking data,” according to a Google news release, which is location data collected through Google and made anonymous. Such data have been used in Maps features like “popular times,” which shows when businesses are most busy during the day, and “visit duration,” which shows how long people typically spend at an establishment.

The assessment appears next to travel time after pulling up directions on the app. The new feature is available only for maps on Android devices, the update said, but will be coming to iOS systems soon.

San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland metro areas have also received the update.

Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

These tips from Sacramento Bee reporter Ryan Lillis provide key tips about what routes to take, where to park and what ride-share options you have if you are traveling by car for events at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Transportation

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Repairs to Highway 49 in Grass Valley

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos