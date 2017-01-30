Highway 89 near Emerald Bay expected to reopen late Tuesday

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers Pause

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes

0:30 New Sacramento transit chief vows fast action

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:41 Why should you come to Camp Pollock?

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience