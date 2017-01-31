I-80 near Donner Summit to close for mudslide damage repairs

Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions for two hours beginning at 11 tonight to allow repair of power transmission lines damaged in a Jan. 8 mudslide just west of the Donner Lake interchange, the California Department of Transportation announced.
Westbound I-80 will be closed at Donner Park Road, Exit 184, and the eastbound freeway will be closed at Donner Summit, Castle Peak Exit 176, according to a Caltrans news release.
Westbound automobile traffic will be detoured onto Donner Pass Road and can rejoin I-80 at the Donner Lake interchange. Trucks will be turned at Exit 184 and are advised to find parking in the Reno area during the closure, according to the news release.
All eastbound traffic will exit at Donner Summit, but automobiles will be allowed back onto the freeway to detour onto Donner Pass Road at the Donner Lake interchange and reconnect with I-80 at Exit 184. Trucks are advised to use the Auburn Fairgrounds or Gold Run rest area to wait for the freeway to reopen. Limited parking for trucks will be available at the Boreal Ski Resort after 11 p.m., according to the news release.
Caltrans warned that motorists should expect delays in travel, and weather or other unexpected delays could cause postponement or delay of the work.
Motorists are advised to check Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions. A mobile version also is available. Travelers also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 800-427-7623.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
