I-80 near Donner Summit to close for mudslide damage repairs

3:16 Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes

0:30 New Sacramento transit chief vows fast action

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money