Pavement repairs to cause traffic delays on Highway 160 in Delta area

Highway 160, south of Highway 12 in the Delta area, will be subject to one-way traffic control over the next 25 days while crews repair pavement.
Crews will work their way north on Highway 160 along the delta beginning at Sherman Island Road and will be replace shoulder pavement, according to a California Department of Transportation news release. Motorists are advised to expect at least 20-minute traffic delays.
The one-way traffic control will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations along an approximately 5-mile stretch from Sherman Island Road to south of Highway 12.
As of Tuesday, crews had started saw cutting, according to the news release, and demolition is to begin this week in preparation for the pavement work. Caltrans encourages motorists to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
Weather or unexpected events could delay or prolong the work. Caltrans will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3. Real-time traffic information is available on Caltrans QuickMap.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments