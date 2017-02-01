Explosives take down I-5 Antlers Bridge near Shasta -- mostly

Soil soaked beyond its limits became too unstable to hold up a tall redwood next to Highway 101 north of Willits, leading to the tree being felled by Willits municipal personnel and Caltrans crews on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Two other adjacent redwoods fell earlier, tumbling away from the road in Mendocino County..
Caltrans and California Trucking Assn. team up to employ two "pusher" trucks for stalled big rigs. A pusher truck is used to move semi-trucks out of traffic or give them the momentum needed to move through the snow after a loss of traction.
These tips from Sacramento Bee reporter Ryan Lillis provide key tips about what routes to take, where to park and what ride-share options you have if you are traveling by car for events at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.