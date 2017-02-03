Transportation

February 3, 2017 3:06 PM

Crash involving jackknifed big-rig snarls I-5 traffic near downtown Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

The California Department of Transportation reports that three lanes of Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard are closed due to a collision involving big rigs and other vehicles.

The collision was reported shortly after 2 p.m., with one big rig jackknifed on the freeway at Garden Highway.

Caltrans reported traffic was backed up from Natomas to Land Park. It is estimated that the lanes will be reopened in one to two hours, according to Caltrans.

