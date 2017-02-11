Caltrans says I-80 still unsafe westbound, working to clear mudslide debris

Kelly Kell, 32, of Sacramento, took video of a packed RT light-rail train at the Watt/Manlove station leaving behind some Women's March of Sacramento participants. This occurred during the 9 o'clock hour on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. RT officials said they underestimated how many marchers would use RT that day.
Caltrans employs a variety of devices and techniques to designate highway lane lines, including some that offer drivers subtle clues. Here are some old and new technologies, starting with the famous Botts Dot.
Soil soaked beyond its limits became too unstable to hold up a tall redwood next to Highway 101 north of Willits, leading to the tree being felled by Willits municipal personnel and Caltrans crews on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Two other adjacent redwoods fell earlier, tumbling away from the road in Mendocino County..
New vehicles from Porsche, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Jaguar and Bentley were among the 13 tested by Robb Report readers as part of the magazine's "Car of the Year" competition. Video by Ed Fletcher. Additional video from Robb Report.
Caltrans and California Trucking Assn. team up to employ two "pusher" trucks for stalled big rigs. A pusher truck is used to move semi-trucks out of traffic or give them the momentum needed to move through the snow after a loss of traction.
In this Regional Transit video, a big rig carrying an over-sized load destroys a Folsom light rail crossing Dec. 12. The damage at the Natoma Street crossing requires extensive repairs that could last into February, RT says. Until then, passengers who normally board in central Folsom will have to take a bus or drive to another station.